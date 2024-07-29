EFF’s Elective Conference: Malema Urges Unity Amidst Rising Factional Tensions

With the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gearing up for its elective conference, party leader Julius Malema has issued a stern warning to avoid factional battles. The EFF’s National People’s Assembly, set for December, aims to elect new leaders. However, early signs of internal strife have emerged, with members beginning to publicly support their preferred candidates for top positions.

During the EFF’s 11th anniversary celebration in Northern Cape, Malema emphasised the importance of unity. He declared that factionalism would not be tolerated within the party.

Malema also made it clear that the EFF would not participate in a Government of National Unity (GNU) that includes the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus. He vehemently stated, “We will never be part of a GNU that has got DA and Freedom Front Plus. We will not sit at the same dinner table as the people who killed Chris Hani.”

He continued, “We will not sit on the same dinner table with people who killed many young people during apartheid. DA is the National Party – National Party is apartheid.” Malema’s remarks underscore the EFF’s stance against aligning with parties they believe represent oppressive histories.