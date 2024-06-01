EFF To ‘Talk To All Political Parties To Constitute A Government’ – Shivambu

Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), expressed confidence in his party’s prospects of entering government through a coalition, despite being surpassed by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, which currently holds third place in the national polls.

Before the 29 May election, the EFF spoke of achieving “a decisive majority” as its goal.

Yet, the party has recognized the necessity of engaging in coalition talks to become part of the seventh administration.

Despite falling behind the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), and MK party in the vote count, Shivambu remains pleased with the EFF’s showing.

“What we are going to do as the EFF is to talk to all political parties to constitute a government.”

As the counting of votes goes on, Shivambu has acknowledged that the MK party has now overtaken the position previously held by the EFF.