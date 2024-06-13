EFF Rejects ANC’s Government Of National Unity

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has declared that it will not join the African National Congress (ANC) in a Government of National Unity (GNU).

The EFF acknowledges sharing common values with the ANC but not with some of the other parties involved in the GNU.

Following the general elections, which did not produce a clear winner, the ANC announced its intention to form a GNU that includes all parties represented in Parliament.

EFF Leader Julius Malema emphasized that his party is unable to collaborate with parties that receive financial backing from the billionaire Oppenheimer family.