iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

Photo Credit: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) plans to stage a picket ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget Speech on Wednesday.

The march will start in Hanover Street in the CBD and the group will move to Parliament.

The EFF’s spokesperson Lee-Ann Mathys said that they were demanding an end to the loans that the South African government keeps taking from institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“These loans will be inherited by future generations, they keep us dependent on the West and this means we will never determine our own affairs as a country,” Mathys said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

2 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots

1 day ago
1 min read

Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 800 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

4 days ago
1 min read

Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt

4 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Nigerian Authorities Laud WHO’s Listing Of Six African Countries For Vaccine Production

4 mins ago
3 min read

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival Returns With Over 30 Comedians Performing Over 6 Days

24 mins ago
2 min read

Why Is Your Credit Score So Important?

34 mins ago
3 min read

4 Things Travel SMMEs Should Be Doing To Get Bookings

43 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer