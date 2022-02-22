EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) plans to stage a picket ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget Speech on Wednesday.
The march will start in Hanover Street in the CBD and the group will move to Parliament.
The EFF’s spokesperson Lee-Ann Mathys said that they were demanding an end to the loans that the South African government keeps taking from institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
“These loans will be inherited by future generations, they keep us dependent on the West and this means we will never determine our own affairs as a country,” Mathys said.
