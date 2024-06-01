EFF, NCC Cry Foul Over Votes In The Western Cape

A planned media briefing by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in the Western Cape was abruptly cancelled tonight amidst accusations of “foul play” from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the National Coloured Congress (NCC).

With the vote tally in the province nearing completion at just over 90%, the IEC announced a postponement of the 8pm briefing to Saturday.

Following the cancellation by the IEC, members of the EFF and NCC expressed their anger, alleging that the commission was manipulating the election results.

Prior to the cancellation, there was a confrontation between EFF representatives and Michael Hendrickse, the IEC’s provincial head, concerning the non-inclusion of approximately 100 votes for the party.

Unathi Ntame of the EFF highlighted further instances of what he perceived as electoral misconduct, stating, “We have raised issues with facts. Remember, during the day, the EFF, they stole one hundred votes.”

Dawayne Jacobs, the provincial chair for the NCC, supported the EFF’s claims and mentioned that they had initiated formal complaints regarding the electoral procedures.