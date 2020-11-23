iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

EFF Members To Appear In Court

Photo Credit: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

29 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Several EFF members are expected to appear in Blue Down’s magistrate’s court for public violence.

This after an EFF protest on Friday outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.

Protesters clashed with police during demonstrations against alleged racism.

The City of Cape Town says it plans to take civil action against the party to recover the cost of damages.

A man will also appear in court after confronting EFF secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Numsa Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Mboweni

2 mins ago
1 min read

NMB Hospitals Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Surge

21 mins ago
1 min read

2 270 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

55 mins ago
1 min read

NPA Insists Magashule’s Former PA Will Testify

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Denies Secret Trophy Hunting Claim

23 hours ago
1 min read

2 646 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

24 hours ago
3 min read

Spurs Go Top

24 hours ago
1 min read

SA Suffers Double Credit Rating Blow

2 days ago
1 min read

3 105 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Tensions Rise In Brackenfell As EFF Protest Continues

3 days ago
1 min read

Issues At SABC A Political Problem – Mattison

3 days ago
1 min read

EFF, Cape Party To Protest At Brackenfell High

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Numsa Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Mboweni

2 mins ago
1 min read

NMB Hospitals Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Surge

21 mins ago
1 min read

EFF Members To Appear In Court

29 mins ago
1 min read

2 270 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

55 mins ago