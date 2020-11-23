EFF Members To Appear In Court

Several EFF members are expected to appear in Blue Down’s magistrate’s court for public violence.
This after an EFF protest on Friday outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.
Protesters clashed with police during demonstrations against alleged racism.
The City of Cape Town says it plans to take civil action against the party to recover the cost of damages.
A man will also appear in court after confronting EFF secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.
More Stories
Numsa Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Mboweni
NMB Hospitals Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Surge
2 270 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
NPA Insists Magashule’s Former PA Will Testify
Ramaphosa Denies Secret Trophy Hunting Claim
2 646 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19
Spurs Go Top
SA Suffers Double Credit Rating Blow
3 105 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Tensions Rise In Brackenfell As EFF Protest Continues
Issues At SABC A Political Problem – Mattison
EFF, Cape Party To Protest At Brackenfell High