EFF Members To Appear In Court

Several EFF members are expected to appear in Blue Down’s magistrate’s court for public violence.

This after an EFF protest on Friday outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.

Protesters clashed with police during demonstrations against alleged racism.

The City of Cape Town says it plans to take civil action against the party to recover the cost of damages.

A man will also appear in court after confronting EFF secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

