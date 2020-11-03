EFF Loses Bid For Release Of Classified Report

Share with your network!

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday granted the Department of State Security an interdict to block the release of an intelligence report from 2014.

The Economic Freedom Fighters had approached the court to release the document on media reports about members of the State Security Agency allegedly involved in unlawful activities.

The court said it could not be disputed that the Constitution bestowed the state security minister with the powers to classify documents.

David Mahlobo was minister at the time of the complaints.

The court said taking into account the purpose of the Protection of Person Information Act and the minister’s reasons for seeking the restriction of the intelligence report, the interdict was granted.

The court also dismissed the EFF’s counter application and ordered the party to cover the costs.

