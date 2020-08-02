EFF Lodges Criminal Complaint Against Masuku

Share with your network!

The Economic Freedom Fighters has lodged a criminal complaint against Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Masuku and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko have been linked to a multimillion personal protective gear tender.

The EFF’s Itani Mukwevu has accused Masuku of corruption.

Diko and the Masukus have stepped aside while the deal is probed. They have all denied wrongdoing.

The African National Congress has referred them to its integrity commission.

