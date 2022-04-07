iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

Credit: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

9 seconds ago 1 min read

The Economic Freedom Fighters have given billionaire business tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to their list of demands.

Party supporters descended on Rupert’s Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.

Julius Malema led a crowd of EFF supporters to the gates of Rupert’s business empire, Remgro Limited, on Wednesday.

Malema demanded the immediate equitable redistribution of all the land that Rupert owned.

The Red Berets leader said that they also wanted to know how many properties the Rupert family owned and how it was acquired.

The party is also seeking an independently audited report of businessman Johann Rupert’s tax records.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said that they also wanted Rupert to disclose the living, working and remuneration conditions of workers on the family’s farms.

Company representative Monica Hickman received the party’s memorandum of demands.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

11 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

17 mins ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma

1 day ago
1 min read

JSC Grills Unterhalter In JSC Interview

1 day ago
1 min read

Sama Urges Government To Ramp Up Vaccination Drive

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

3 days ago
1 min read

The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

11 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

17 mins ago
4 min read

Want To Start A B&B? Things You Need To Know About How To Get Started

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer