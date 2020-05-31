Sun. May 31st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

EFF Condemns ‘Ruthless’ Murder Of George Floyd

1 min ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have condemned what they call the ruthless murder of George Floyd by racist police officers in the United States (US).

The party said Floyd’s killing represented a deep tradition of racial prejudice and violence against African Americans by law enforcement in America.

In a graphic video, 46-year-old Floyd is seen pleading for air as a white officer restricts him with a knee placed firmly on his neck for several minutes, he later died in hospital.

The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo said they welcomed the arrest of the policeman Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of murder and manslaughter.

The party has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately convene a meeting with representatives of the US in South Africa and demanded they recalled the deployment of the military in Minneapolis against protesters.

EWN

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cosatu Calls On Labour Dept To Empower Workers

3 mins ago
2 min read

Domestic Air Travel Will Be Rolled Out In 3 Phases

19 hours ago
1 min read

Sport, Arts And Culture COVID-19 Relief Fund Increased To R200 Million

21 hours ago
1 min read

Continuation Of The Lockdown As It Was Imposed Is Not Sustainable – Mkhize

21 hours ago
4 min read

We Must Accept New Reality That COVID-19 Will Be Here For Long Time – Mkhize

24 hours ago
2 min read

SA Has Over 29,000 Cases,NHLS Explains Backlog

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

EFF Condemns ‘Ruthless’ Murder Of George Floyd

1 min ago
1 min read

Cosatu Calls On Labour Dept To Empower Workers

3 mins ago
2 min read

Am I Next? – Gauff Joins Chorus Of Protest

15 mins ago
2 min read

Sri Lanka’s Cricket Team Resume Outdoor Training

17 mins ago