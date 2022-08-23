EFF Calls On Finance Minister Godongwana To Resign

The EFF is demanding Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana resign following sexual assault allegations levelled against him by a Kruger National Park staff member.

Godongwana insists he’s innocent.

The woman accused him of fondling her while she was giving him a massage.

The police have questioned Godongwana but he is yet to be charged.

EFF Leader Julius Malema said Godongwana’s occupation of office after the allegations leveled against him was a reflection of the present government.

“It is also a reflection that we are led by a government – which has got no regard for women. It is a government of a finance minister who abuses women in their places of profession.”

He said if Godongwana had any respect for women he would have resigned.

Share with your network!