iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

EFF Calls On Finance Minister Godongwana To Resign

Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

13 mins ago 1 min read

The EFF is demanding Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana resign following sexual assault allegations levelled against him by a Kruger National Park staff member.

Godongwana insists he’s innocent.

The woman accused him of fondling her while she was giving him a massage.

The police have questioned Godongwana but he is yet to be charged.

EFF Leader Julius Malema said Godongwana’s occupation of office after the allegations leveled against him was a reflection of the present government.

“It is also a reflection that we are led by a government – which has got no regard for women. It is a government of a finance minister who abuses women in their places of profession.”

He said if Godongwana had any respect for women he would have resigned.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Threatens To Cut Power Supply To Tshwane Over Unpaid Debt

49 seconds ago
1 min read

Ipid Confirms Resignation Of Officer Accused Of Raping Teen

4 hours ago
1 min read

CSIR And SIU Join Forces To Combat Cybercrime

4 hours ago
1 min read

Unemployment Rate Decreased To 33.9% In Q2 – Stats SA

5 hours ago
2 min read

US Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci To Retire

5 hours ago
3 min read

Kenya’s Odinga Challenges Presidential Poll Result In Supreme Court

23 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Issues Stage 2 Load Shedding Warning

23 hours ago
1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused Plead Not Guilty

24 hours ago
4 min read

Thousands Fete New Zulu King

1 day ago
3 min read

New Hope For HIV+ Children Thanks To New Flavoured ARVs 

1 day ago
1 min read

Cosatu Members Ready For Strike

1 day ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Gang Rape Victims Want Justice

1 day ago

You may have missed

Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Threatens To Cut Power Supply To Tshwane Over Unpaid Debt

49 seconds ago
1 min read

EFF Calls On Finance Minister Godongwana To Resign

13 mins ago
1 min read

Ipid Confirms Resignation Of Officer Accused Of Raping Teen

4 hours ago
Mzansis Top Businesswomen
4 min read

Mzansi’s Top Businesswomen Share Advice For Female Professionals This Women’s Month

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer