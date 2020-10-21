iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

EFF Calls For Removal Of Ranjeni Munusamy From Treasury Position Within 7 Days

Ranjeni Munusamy

4 seconds ago 1 min read

The EFF has given Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 7 days to remove Ranjeni Munusamy from her position as political secretary at Treasury.

The EFF reacted to a statement about the appointment of former journalist Ranjeni Munusamy as a community outreach officer by the Finance Minister.

In a statement, the EFF said, “The Economic Freedom Fighters rejects with contempt the appointment of Ranjeni Munusamy as the political secretary to the Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni. Ranjeni Munusamy is an ex-journalist, ex-employee of the Friends of Jacob Zuma Trust and the recipient of inexplicable money from the intelligence slush funds.”

“For a Minister of Finance to employ such a discredited and compromised human being to such a serious responsibility is not only irresponsible, but it is also reckless, dangerous and outrightly irrational,” the statement read.

Last year, the State Capture Commission of Inquiry heard testimony from two law enforcement officers that Munusamy had allegedly received funds from a secret slush fund belonging to crime intelligence.

Munusamy denied the allegations and was willing to defend herself. She indicated to cross-examine the witnesses, but later withdrew.

The EFF said it would give the Finance Minister 7 days to reverse her appointment, after which the party would approach the relevant authorities and institutions.

