EFF, ActionSA Leaders In Final Push To Win Votes Over The Weekend

Leaders of political parties spent the weekend encouraging people to go out and vote for their parties on Monday.
The EFF’s Julius Malema was in Polokwane while ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba crisscrossed Johannesburg – the city he hoped to win for his party.
In Polokwane, Malema mobilised support in different areas including ward 13, known as Juju Valley, which the party won in the previous elections.
He said voters must not make a mistake.
“Please, one mistake means the extension of poverty for another five years.”
Mashaba was also out and about in different areas in Johannesburg.
He was trying all that he could to win the hearts of Christians at the Anglican cathedral in the CBD.
There he spoke about how his party was the only hope for residents.
“1 November 2021 is actually the day when us ordinary South Africans can have the power to change the wrong direction our country has pursued over the last 27 years.”
Mashaba expressed confidence that his new party would win the city he once governed as mayor.
