Education Set Back By 20 years – Motshekga

3 mins ago 1 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic has reversed the gains made by the education sector over the past 20 years.

That’s according to the Basic Education Department.

“We must report that we are extremely concerned about the learning losses observed within the Sector. Of particular concern, are the learning losses reported across the system, since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The unpredicted closures of our schools, and the unplanned disruptions to teaching and learning, have resulted in the reversal of gains made in the last 20 years.” said Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday 29 August 2021.

The department is urging parents and all stakeholders in the sector to support efforts to ensure that education continues without any further delays or disruptions.

