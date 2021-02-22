Education Minister Motshekga Announces 2020 Matric Pass Rate

Share with your network!

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced a 76.2% pass rate for the matric class of 2020, this is 5.1% lower than the pass rate in 2019.

The Department of Basic Education said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge effect on the class of 2020; the class attendance was 88.2%.

It was a year that will go down in history for its unpredictability and uncertainty. Learners had to resort and to adapt to online learning with limited contact with their teachers, while being in lockdown and feeling the threat of the pandemic.

