Education Minister Motshekga Announces 2020 Matric Pass Rate

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced a 76.2% pass rate for the matric class of 2020, this is 5.1% lower than the pass rate in 2019.
The Department of Basic Education said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge effect on the class of 2020; the class attendance was 88.2%.
It was a year that will go down in history for its unpredictability and uncertainty. Learners had to resort and to adapt to online learning with limited contact with their teachers, while being in lockdown and feeling the threat of the pandemic.
More Stories
NPA Dismisses Zuma Trial Delay Statement
Health Workers Urged To Register
Law Is Soft On Criminals – Zuma
SA Records 1 429 New Cases of COVID-19
Over 200 Million Doses Administered Globally
SA Reports 1 690 New COVID-19 Cases
Magashule Confident Of Clearing His Name
SA Confirms 1 911 New COVID-19 Cases
Ace Magashule Returns To Court
Ramaphosa Vows To Work Harder
IEB Pass Rate Drops Slightly
SA Reports 2 327 New COVID-19 Cases