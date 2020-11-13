Education Level Main Factor Of Who Had Pay Cuts – QLFS

Share with your network!

The latest available figures show that 96% of working South Africans expected to return to work after the national lockdown.

The third quarter Labour Force Survey showed that the unemployment rate rose to 30.8% between July and September while the expanded definition increased to 43.1%.

While the data may suggest that the lockdown has not had as devastating an impact on jobs as was expected, workers did not only have to contend with the question of job security.

The Labour Force Survey showed that education was the main driver of who had their pay cut.

Nine in every 10 employed graduates at 89.8% continued to receive full salaries compared to those with less than a matric at 79.3%.

Speaking to the SABC after the release of the survey on Thursday, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said indications were, however, that there was greater movement in the labour market since the relaxation of the lockdown alert levels.

The data also points to women being the hardest hit workers by the regulations as men were predominantly working in most industries, except community and social services and private households.

