iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Education Level Main Factor Of Who Had Pay Cuts – QLFS

Image: Pexels

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The latest available figures show that 96% of working South Africans expected to return to work after the national lockdown.

The third quarter Labour Force Survey showed that the unemployment rate rose to 30.8% between July and September while the expanded definition increased to 43.1%.

While the data may suggest that the lockdown has not had as devastating an impact on jobs as was expected, workers did not only have to contend with the question of job security.

The Labour Force Survey showed that education was the main driver of who had their pay cut.

Nine in every 10 employed graduates at 89.8% continued to receive full salaries compared to those with less than a matric at 79.3%.

Speaking to the SABC after the release of the survey on Thursday, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said indications were, however, that there was greater movement in the labour market since the relaxation of the lockdown alert levels.

The data also points to women being the hardest hit workers by the regulations as men were predominantly working in most industries, except community and social services and private households.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Magashule Supporters Expected Out In Full Force

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Notes Progress Of Unemployment Measures

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 338 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

Watch: Ramaphosa Q&A In National Assembly

20 hours ago
1 min read

Unemployment Rate Rises To 30.8%

20 hours ago
1 min read

Tributes Pour In For Kimi Makwetu

1 day ago
1 min read

Alcohol Sales Return To Normal Trading Hours

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Warns Of Second Wave

1 day ago
1 min read

2 140 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Watch: ANC Briefs Media On Ace Magashule Developments

2 days ago
1 min read

Political Parties React To Magashule’s Arrest Warrant

2 days ago
1 min read

Accused In Asbestos Case Return To Court

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Education Level Main Factor Of Who Had Pay Cuts – QLFS

1 hour ago
1 min read

Magashule Supporters Expected Out In Full Force

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Notes Progress Of Unemployment Measures

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 338 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago