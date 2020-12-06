iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Education Department Expecting Resistance

EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Education says it’s been expecting legal resistance from unions.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is going to fight the rewriting of matric exams in court.

The department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mahlangu says, legal action was bound to happen.

“It is a situation that we planned for. Our legal teams are considering all possibilities, in terms of what the response from the department is going to be.”

The scheduled rewrite follows leaks of two papers.

Sadtu has labelled the decision irrational.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom CEO Justifies Upcoming Tariff Increases

1 day ago
1 min read

4 932 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

1 day ago
1 min read

Solidarity Fund Commits R327m Toward COVID-19 Vaccine

2 days ago
1 min read

Black Friday Sales Figures Drop Significantly

2 days ago
2 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot

2 days ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Cases Breach 800 000 Mark

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament To Debate Motion Of No Confidence

3 days ago
1 min read

KZN Closes As COVID-19 Infections Rise

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Address The Nation

3 days ago
2 min read

4 173 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Education Department Expecting Resistance

3 hours ago
1 min read

4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Man United Suffer Double Injury Blow Against West Ham

4 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea See Off Leeds To Go Top

4 hours ago