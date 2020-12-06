Education Department Expecting Resistance

Share with your network!

The Department of Education says it’s been expecting legal resistance from unions.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is going to fight the rewriting of matric exams in court.

The department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mahlangu says, legal action was bound to happen.

“It is a situation that we planned for. Our legal teams are considering all possibilities, in terms of what the response from the department is going to be.”

The scheduled rewrite follows leaks of two papers.

Sadtu has labelled the decision irrational.

