iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Economists Predict Moderate Interest Rate Hike After Consumer Inflation Drop

2 mins ago 1 min read

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hike the repo rate on Thursday, and a better inflation figure is expected to see a lower increase this time around.

Statistics South African recorded a 0.3% inflation contraction for April – cooling from the 7.1% in March to 6.8%.

This is the lowest inflation reading in almost a year – when inflation dropped to 6.5%

The reserve bank has been aggressive in its stance to curb inflation, increasing the repo rate beyond 125 basis points higher than what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

But KPMG economist Frank Blackmore said while the MPC will most likely hike the repo rate – it won’t be as severe.

“Twenty-five basis points is my guess. And the reason for this is inflation at 6.8%. This is far higher than where the reserve bank wants inflation.”

Economists do agree that the weak rand to the dollar and high inflation will put pressure on the MPC to carefully consider their decision.

The local currency is still trading at around R19.26 to the dollar – which is a major concern for the reserve bank.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

5 min read

Research Survey Findings Show That SA Entrepreneurs Are Good At Grabbing Opportunities

10 mins ago
3 min read

Interest Rate Hikes And Home Insurance: How To Navigate The Changes

53 mins ago
1 min read

Karpowership Energy Deal Shouldn’t Be More Than Five Years – Ramokgopa

2 days ago
1 min read

Sign Language Moves A Step Closer To Being SA’s 12th Official Language

2 days ago
1 min read

Numsa To Meet Eskom For Third Round Of Wage Talks

2 days ago
2 min read

The Inaugural Tourism Investment Forum Africa Is A Unique Opportunity For The Northern Cape

2 days ago
3 min read

Changemaker Honoured For Africa Education Nomination

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident There’ll Be Less Load Shedding ‘Within The Next Few Months’

5 days ago
3 min read

G7 Agrees On Ukraine Jets, China ‘Economic Coercion’ Statement

5 days ago
1 min read

SA To Purchase Emergency Power To Keep The Lights On – Mashatile

6 days ago
1 min read

Gift Of The Givers Unveils R60m Upgrade At Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

6 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Disaster Teams On Standby Amid Higher Stages Of Load Shedding – Winde

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Africa Investment Forum Showcases $1.475 Billion In Green And Renewable Energy Deals At African Development Bank 2023 Annual Meetings

2 mins ago
1 min read

Economists Predict Moderate Interest Rate Hike After Consumer Inflation Drop

2 mins ago
5 min read

Research Survey Findings Show That SA Entrepreneurs Are Good At Grabbing Opportunities

10 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Day this Year Marks 60 Years since the Founding of the Organisation of African Unity

37 mins ago

Share