Economic Transformation, Recovery & Growth High On The ANC’s Agenda – Ramaphosa

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyANC
35 seconds ago 1 min read

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that economic transformation, recovery and growth was high on the governing party’s agenda.

As the country grapples with increasing poverty, the rising cost of living and high unemployment rates, Ramaphosa believes that the party’s new top seven and NEC have to get on top of the energy crisis once and for all.

He wrapped up the ANC’s 55th elective conference overnight.

“All delegates to the 55th conference agree that South Africa and the ANC are at a moment of fundamental consequence. This moment requires clarity of thought, firm conviction and courage, as well as decisiveness and an unshaken commitment to the ideals that have inspired,” Ramaphosa said.

