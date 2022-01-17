iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Economic Perks of Growing Cycling Culture in North Africa

21 seconds ago 1 min read

The dozens of cyclists winding past the colonial architecture in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, are an intriguing sight. They ring their bells and let out cheers. Vélorution wants people to know when it is on the move—and wants cars to give its members space. The group, and others like it, are trying to carve fresh paths for cyclists through the crowded roadways of the Middle East and north Africa. According to the World Bank, road accidents are a leading cause of death in the region. Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has called on his people to take up cycling. One reason: studies by the World Bank and others have found that traffic congestion costs Egypt a significant chunk of gdp each year. Cycle lanes would help, but there are few in the region. Tunisia ‘s cycle lanes are nearing completion on the capital’s lakeside, which will allow riders to enjoy a scenic day out. But it is good for little else. “The problem is that disaggregated cycle routes often exist in isolation, meaning cyclists have a few kilometres of riding before they have to dismount and re-enter the traffic,” says Janene Tuniz of un-Habitat, a un agency that deals with urban development.

SOURCE: THE ECONOMIST

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Bank of Uganda Lowers Limits on the Value of Cheque Payments to Promote e-payments

4 mins ago
1 min read

Four Industrial Policy Regimes that have Shaped Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ex Standard Bank Leader Cleared in Mozambique Price Fixing

8 mins ago
1 min read

Zanzibar and Pemba are about to Become a Test Site for a Mobile Internet Network

10 mins ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Mineral Deposits at the Centre of Future-facing Commodities

12 mins ago
1 min read

A Scramble for Controlling Interest in Nigeria’s Oldest Bank

14 mins ago
1 min read

Top Risks Facing South Africa

16 mins ago
1 min read

New Scheme to Save Zimbabwe’s Botched Land Reform

18 mins ago
1 min read

The First Floating LNG Facility is Deployed in the Deep Waters of the African Continent

21 mins ago
1 min read

The EU Lifts Air Travel Bans on Southern African States

14 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Illustrious Portfolio of Architecture

14 hours ago
1 min read

Harlem and London Are Getting a Brand New African Food Hall

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Economic Perks of Growing Cycling Culture in North Africa

21 seconds ago
1 min read

The Bank of Uganda Lowers Limits on the Value of Cheque Payments to Promote e-payments

4 mins ago
1 min read

Four Industrial Policy Regimes that have Shaped Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ex Standard Bank Leader Cleared in Mozambique Price Fixing

8 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer