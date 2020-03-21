EC Premier Mabuyane Confident Province Can Handle COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

Provinces with no confirmed COVID-19 cases are going all out to ensure the coronavirus stays at bay.

While the national number of infections stands at 202, the Northern Cape, the North West and the Eastern Cape have so far been spared.

Nationally, more than 6,430 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out so far.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that healthcare facilities in the province, with its nearly 7 million residents, were ready to manage any possible COVID-19 cases.

“I believe that what we’ve already put together here indicates that if it happens here, we can handle it.”

In the North West, the Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital Complex is the province’s designated treatment center.

A 40-bed-isolation unit has been prepared at the facility, while all district and regional hospitals have established coronavirus holding units.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said they had prepared for a surge in healthcare facility needs, which include additional respiratory support.

EWN

