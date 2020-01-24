Fri. Jan 24th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

EC Cop Slapped With 9-Year Sentence For Fraud

Picture: Pixabay.com

18 mins ago 1 min read

A former Eastern Cape police officer has been jailed for nine years on charges of fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Mkhanyiseli Mashiyi was sentenced in the East London Regional Court on Thursday.

The 43-year-old was notorious for preying on individuals who faced the possibility of being arrested while he was on the night shift.

He would solicit bribes from them in order for them not to be arrested.

The police’s Tembinkosi Kinana said they welcomed the sentence.

“Our message is that this sentence must serve as a lesson to others who want to conduct these illegal activities within our organisation.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Strandfontein Ratepayers Angered By ‘Preferential Treatment’ Of Film Crews

30 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament Speaker Says Yes To Motion To Start Proceedings To Remove PP

34 mins ago
2 min read

Lesufi Suspends Parktown Boys’ High Principal With Immediate Effect

38 mins ago
2 min read

We Learnt Details Of Enock Mpianzi’s Death Through Media, Says Uncle

2 hours ago
1 min read

Lesbian Couple Turns To Court After WC Venue Refuses To Host Their Wedding

2 hours ago
1 min read

Lesufi Expected To Give Update On Probe Into Enock Mpianzi’s Death

2 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

EC Cop Slapped With 9-Year Sentence For Fraud

18 mins ago
1 min read

Strandfontein Ratepayers Angered By ‘Preferential Treatment’ Of Film Crews

30 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament Speaker Says Yes To Motion To Start Proceedings To Remove PP

34 mins ago
2 min read

Lesufi Suspends Parktown Boys’ High Principal With Immediate Effect

38 mins ago