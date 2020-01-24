EC Cop Slapped With 9-Year Sentence For Fraud

A former Eastern Cape police officer has been jailed for nine years on charges of fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice.
Mkhanyiseli Mashiyi was sentenced in the East London Regional Court on Thursday.
The 43-year-old was notorious for preying on individuals who faced the possibility of being arrested while he was on the night shift.
He would solicit bribes from them in order for them not to be arrested.
The police’s Tembinkosi Kinana said they welcomed the sentence.
“Our message is that this sentence must serve as a lesson to others who want to conduct these illegal activities within our organisation.”
