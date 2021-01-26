Eat, Play, Love At Steenberg For The Entire Month Of February

Share with your network!

Put the stresses of a challenging year on hold and take a 24-hour breather with your beloved at Steenberg Hotel & Spa, the ultimate Valentine’s retreat in the enchanting Constantia Wine Valley.

Framed by outstretched vineyards and majestic mountain views, this magical setting is the ideal backdrop for a day of romance and friendship on Valentine’s Day and beyond. For the entire month of February, couples can shut out the world by making this 5-star property their one-day home away from home dedicated entirely to themselves. If you are single and longing for some precious time to reconnect with a dear friend or two after yet another lockdown, make Steenberg your safe haven.

Steenberg’s boutique selection of elegantly appointed rooms, suites and villas, secluded outdoor spaces and breathtaking verdant landscape, sets the mood for an intimate escape. Self-contained accommodation stretched across the property with the option of your own private deck, assures a high level of privacy for an overnight catch up of love and laughter.

Social distancing is effortless on Steenberg’s vast grounds and winding pathways through the vines for a romantic stroll, morning run or cycle. The resplendent gardens afford guests the freedom to lose themselves safely away from the madding crowd with only the colourful, conceptual sculptures by abstract artist Edoardo Villa watching over them.

Avid golfers can tee off together at the adjacent 18-hole championship golf course followed by a revitalising couple’s massage in the Scented Garden. Shaded by an old oak tree and infused by fragrant herbs and flowers, this little piece of spa heaven is a sensorial paradise of complete privacy.

A joyous pamper also awaits Steenberg Spa guests during February with poolside manicures and pedicures. Linger for longer by the pool with a good book after your treatment and give yourself a little love by investing in some ‘me’ time.

No celebration of love and friendship is complete without culinary bliss. Steenberg Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin has you covered at the beloved Bistro Sixteen82 at the cellar door or enjoy the relaxed ambience of stylish Tryn Restaurant. Tryn’s modish cocktail lounge offers a fine selection of pre-dinner drinks including an array of virgin mocktails, while the terrace hits the spot for relaxed sundowners overlooking the vineyards. Chef Kerry’s al fresco brunch and lunch boxes make for a picturesque picnic on the lawns on a hot summer’s day.

A feast of pursuits awaits you at Steenberg Hotel & Spa during the month of love including a romantic Valentine’s turn down service for all couples. For reservations call Tel: +27 21 713 2222, email reservations@steenberghotel.com or visit www.steenbergfarm.com.

