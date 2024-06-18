Eastern Congo Attacks Kill Three, Injure Many More

On Saturday, the Democratic Republic of Congo witnessed three separate, violent incidents in its eastern region that resulted in three deaths and several injuries. The first event was a missile strike on a Congolese army base near Goma that killed a Romanian contractor and injured three others, including two other Romanians. The origin of the strike remains unknown. The second event took place in Butembo, 200 kilometers north of Goma. It involved two soldiers who were ambushed and killed while supplying troops fighting ADF rebels. According to local administrator Colonel Alain Kiwewa, the assailants were not identified and an investigation has been opened into the incident. The third incident also occurred around Butembo and saw unidentified armed men assail a MONUSCO (UN mission in the DRC) convoy on its way back from a mission. The assault saw a peacekeeper shot in the leg; however, no casualty was recorded.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS