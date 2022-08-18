iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School

7 mins ago 1 min read

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy died on school grounds after being stabbed during a fight between two warring groups of students at a high school in Cofimvaba.

Police in the Eastern Cape arrested an 18-year-old student concerning the murder. Another student was hurt and taken to the hospital.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, the 18-year-old will appear in court soon

The police described the conflict among the pupils as a “faction fight”.

Kinana said: “According to the information, a group of learners entered the school premises and started attacking others as they were arriving in school. The circumstances surrounding the attacks are not known at this stage. However, police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder for investigation.

