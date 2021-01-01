Eastern Cape Receives 900 Oxygen Machines

Gift of the Givers delivered 900 much-needed oxygen machines to public hospitals in the Eastern Cape.
The province is one of the COVID-19 hotspots and hospital beds are fast becoming unavailable.
The machines were developed by the CSIR, approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, and are funded by the Solidarity Fund.
Bisho nurses and doctors have welcomed the arrival of the oxygen machines to their hospital.
Gift of the Givers says it will be distributing 12,000 of these machines for free to everyone on the Eastern Cape Health Group and nationwide.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers
Concern Over Lack Of Bed Capacity In SA
18 000 New Cases Recorded In SA
Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of Long Weekend
Substantial Fuel Price Increase Expected For January
Criticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delay Mounts
More Funerals In The Festive Season
Study Finds 53% Of People Willing To Take Vaccine
South Africa Records Over 17 000 New Cases
Court Rules Against SAA Pilots
Nehawu Rejects Government’s COVID-19 Resurgence Plan
Business For SA Working With Government To Secure Vaccine