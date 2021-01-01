Eastern Cape Receives 900 Oxygen Machines

Share with your network!

Gift of the Givers delivered 900 much-needed oxygen machines to public hospitals in the Eastern Cape.

The province is one of the COVID-19 hotspots and hospital beds are fast becoming unavailable.

The machines were developed by the CSIR, approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, and are funded by the Solidarity Fund.

Bisho nurses and doctors have welcomed the arrival of the oxygen machines to their hospital.

Gift of the Givers says it will be distributing 12,000 of these machines for free to everyone on the Eastern Cape Health Group and nationwide.

