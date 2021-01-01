iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eastern Cape Receives 900 Oxygen Machines

FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gift of the Givers delivered 900 much-needed oxygen machines to public hospitals in the Eastern Cape.  

The province is one of the COVID-19 hotspots and hospital beds are fast becoming unavailable. 

The machines were developed by the CSIR, approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, and are funded by the Solidarity Fund. 

Bisho nurses and doctors have welcomed the arrival of the oxygen machines to their hospital.  

Gift of the Givers says it will be distributing 12,000 of these machines for free to everyone on the Eastern Cape Health Group and nationwide.  

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers

4 hours ago
1 min read

Concern Over Lack Of Bed Capacity In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

18 000 New Cases Recorded In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of Long Weekend

1 day ago
1 min read

Substantial Fuel Price Increase Expected For January

1 day ago
1 min read

Criticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delay Mounts

1 day ago
1 min read

More Funerals In The Festive Season

1 day ago
1 min read

Study Finds 53% Of People Willing To Take Vaccine

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Records Over 17 000 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Court Rules Against SAA Pilots

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu Rejects Government’s COVID-19 Resurgence Plan

2 days ago
1 min read

Business For SA Working With Government To Secure Vaccine

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eastern Cape Receives 900 Oxygen Machines

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers

4 hours ago
1 min read

Concern Over Lack Of Bed Capacity In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

18 000 New Cases Recorded In SA

4 hours ago