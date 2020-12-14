Eastern Cape Premier Wants Beaches Closed

The Eastern Cape is intensifying its fight against COVID-19.
Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has written to the national government to back his decision to have beaches and parks closed for the festive season.
“We have put together a safety plan for the festive season, and through this plan, have identified beaches and recreational parks as those pressure points for us,” says spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.
Part of the plan has seen the province banning post initiation school ‘imgidi‘ (celebrations) as they, too, are considered pressure points.
“People are allowed to visit the province, all of our hotels and B&Bs and are complying and we want to extend these to other areas,” he says.
More Stories
Police Officer In Julies Case Back In Court
Eswatini Prime Minister Dies After Contracting COVID-19
7 999 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Monday
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding
7 882 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Umalusi ‘Disappointed’ In Matric Rewrite Court Ruling
8 319 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded
Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert
Judgment Expected In Matric Rewrite Case
Chief Justice Mogoeng Prays Against ‘Vaccines Of The Devil’
8 166 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA