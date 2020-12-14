iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eastern Cape Premier Wants Beaches Closed

16 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Eastern Cape is intensifying its fight against COVID-19.

Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has written to the national government to back his decision to have beaches and parks closed for the festive season.

“We have put together a safety plan for the festive season, and through this plan, have identified beaches and recreational parks as those pressure points for us,” says spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.

Part of the plan has seen the province banning post initiation school ‘imgidi‘ (celebrations) as they, too, are considered pressure points.

“People are allowed to visit the province, all of our hotels and B&Bs and are complying and we want to extend these to other areas,” he says.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police Officer In Julies Case Back In Court

36 seconds ago
1 min read

Eswatini Prime Minister Dies After Contracting COVID-19

9 mins ago
1 min read

7 999 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

25 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Monday

12 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

23 hours ago
1 min read

7 882 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Umalusi ‘Disappointed’ In Matric Rewrite Court Ruling

2 days ago
1 min read

8 319 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

2 days ago
1 min read

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert

3 days ago
1 min read

Judgment Expected In Matric Rewrite Case

3 days ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Mogoeng Prays Against ‘Vaccines Of The Devil’

3 days ago
1 min read

8 166 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Police Officer In Julies Case Back In Court

36 seconds ago
1 min read

Eswatini Prime Minister Dies After Contracting COVID-19

9 mins ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Premier Wants Beaches Closed

16 mins ago
1 min read

7 999 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

25 mins ago