Eastern Cape Premier Wants Beaches Closed

The Eastern Cape is intensifying its fight against COVID-19.

Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has written to the national government to back his decision to have beaches and parks closed for the festive season.

“We have put together a safety plan for the festive season, and through this plan, have identified beaches and recreational parks as those pressure points for us,” says spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.

Part of the plan has seen the province banning post initiation school ‘imgidi‘ (celebrations) as they, too, are considered pressure points.

“People are allowed to visit the province, all of our hotels and B&Bs and are complying and we want to extend these to other areas,” he says.

