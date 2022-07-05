Eastern Cape Officials Vow Action Against Non-Compliant Taverns

Buffalo City Municipal officials and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board are promising to take swift action against tavern owners who are breaking the law.

The decision follows a visit to various taverns in Scenery Park in East London, where 21 young people lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern just over a week ago.

Deputy Mayor Princess Faku visited several taverns in Scenery Park on Monday.

The awareness campaign was not only to check if tavern owners were complying with the law but to also educate patrons about the dangers of alcohol abuse.

Residents claim that they’re only seeing authorities out in full force now after the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy but the Buffalo City Municipality said that these inspections were conducted every quarter.

