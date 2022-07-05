iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eastern Cape Officials Vow Action Against Non-Compliant Taverns

Twitter

7 seconds ago 1 min read

Buffalo City Municipal officials and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board are promising to take swift action against tavern owners who are breaking the law.

The decision follows a visit to various taverns in Scenery Park in East London, where 21 young people lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern just over a week ago.

Deputy Mayor Princess Faku visited several taverns in Scenery Park on Monday.

The awareness campaign was not only to check if tavern owners were complying with the law but to also educate patrons about the dangers of alcohol abuse.

Residents claim that they’re only seeing authorities out in full force now after the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy but the Buffalo City Municipality said that these inspections were conducted every quarter.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Recovery Will Take Weeks

24 hours ago
1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Relieved His Body Has Been Found

24 hours ago
1 min read

Install Prepaid Meters Or Stay In The Dark – Eskom To Soweto Residents

24 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Concerned About Underage Drinking

24 hours ago
1 min read

The Body Of Khaya Magadla Has Been Found

2 days ago
1 min read

Unions Take Eskom’s Wage Offer To Members

3 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue

4 days ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

UIF On Mission To Claim Back TERS Money

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eastern Cape Officials Vow Action Against Non-Compliant Taverns

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Government Celebrates 100th Locally Manufactured Train

11 mins ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 mins ago
3 min read

Life Resumes Near Ukraine Front Line Despite War Threat

23 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer