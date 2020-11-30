iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eastern Cape Government Struggles Against COVID-19 Surge

Minister Jackson Mthembu visiting the Christ The King Hospital. Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Eastern Cape has seen an increase of COVID-19 infection which is leading authorities in the province to start proposing a tightening of restrictions.

The Eastern Cape premier’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said track and tracing operations are being stepped up in hot-spot areas among other measures.

Sicwetsha said the numbers for the province are increasing and is now facing about 125,000 cases.

“We are worried by the numbers of infections we are seeing in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro so what we’ve done is look at the data, and data shows some of the infections are coming from social gatherings.”

He said the provincial government wants people to comply with the law.

Sicwetsha said authorities are attending to challenges in the medical sector to increase capacity for treatment and enforcing the existing regulations.

“We are focusing on saving lives. We can put all these measures (into place) but if the people of our province are not playing their part, if they are not wearing their masks, if they are not sanitising, if they are not keeping physical distance, all these things are not going to be effective,” he said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Department Can’t Afford To Pay R20m – Lesufi

4 hours ago
1 min read

Moyane To Cross-Examine Gordhan At State Capture Inquiry

4 hours ago
4 min read

World Aids Day Takes Place In Difficult Conditions – Ramaphosa

5 hours ago
1 min read

2 563 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

5 hours ago
3 min read

Ethiopian Army Takes Control Of Tigray Capital

1 day ago
1 min read

Confusion Over Andile Lungisa Parole

1 day ago
1 min read

3 198 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Certificates Required To Cross SA Borders – Motsoaledi

2 days ago
1 min read

3 370 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Universities Academic Year To Finish In 2021

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC Revokes Decision To Reinstate Member Charged With Rape

3 days ago
1 min read

Modise Rejects ATM Call Of Secret Ballot Vote

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

“My body” – 16 Days Song That Can Save A Life – Lira, Goodluck, Mariechan And Gigi LaMayne

3 hours ago
2 min read

Communities Coming Together In Recognition Of National Disability Rights Awareness Month

3 hours ago
3 min read

Cape Town Produced Sauvignon Blanc Named Best In The World

3 hours ago
4 min read

We See You, We Hear You, You Matter

3 hours ago