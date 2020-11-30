Eastern Cape Government Struggles Against COVID-19 Surge

Share with your network!

The Eastern Cape has seen an increase of COVID-19 infection which is leading authorities in the province to start proposing a tightening of restrictions.

The Eastern Cape premier’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said track and tracing operations are being stepped up in hot-spot areas among other measures.

Sicwetsha said the numbers for the province are increasing and is now facing about 125,000 cases.

“We are worried by the numbers of infections we are seeing in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro so what we’ve done is look at the data, and data shows some of the infections are coming from social gatherings.”

He said the provincial government wants people to comply with the law.

Sicwetsha said authorities are attending to challenges in the medical sector to increase capacity for treatment and enforcing the existing regulations.

“We are focusing on saving lives. We can put all these measures (into place) but if the people of our province are not playing their part, if they are not wearing their masks, if they are not sanitising, if they are not keeping physical distance, all these things are not going to be effective,” he said.

