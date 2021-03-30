iAfrica

Easter Weekend Ahead: President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight

12 seconds ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation tonight at 7 pm on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His planned address follows recent meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

South Africa is currently under alert level 1 lockdown, with alcohol and tobacco sales allowed and religious gatherings permitted among others.

Religious leaders had requested that places of worship be reopened to a minimum of 50% capacity – with strict safety protocols. However, there are now concerns that the religious gatherings over Easter will lead to super spreader events.

