Easter Weekend Ahead: President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation tonight at 7 pm on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His planned address follows recent meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.
South Africa is currently under alert level 1 lockdown, with alcohol and tobacco sales allowed and religious gatherings permitted among others.
Religious leaders had requested that places of worship be reopened to a minimum of 50% capacity – with strict safety protocols. However, there are now concerns that the religious gatherings over Easter will lead to super spreader events.
More Stories
ANC NEC Takes Decision On ‘Step-Aside’ Rule
NCCC To Meet On Tuesday
Agreement Reached Over Ivermectin
Arts Minister Says R300m Not Missing But ‘Allocated Incorrectly’
SA Reports 548 New Cases of COVID-19
ANC NEC Fails To Reach Decision
Churches Want Govt To Allow ‘connection’ At Easter
Police Searching For Father Who Allegedly Poisoned Daughter
SA Reports 965 New Cases
Ramaphosa Calls Urgent Meeting Following Mozambique Attacks
SA Records 1 387 New Cases
Vandalism Costs State Over R32 Million – Nzimande