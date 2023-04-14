iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Easing Barriers to Do Business in South Africa

39 seconds ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an overhaul of the work visa system in a bid to attract skills needed to boost investment, which is part of his target of attracting R2-trillion in new investments over the next five years. Addressing 1,300 delegates attending the fifth SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the government would streamline application requirements to reduce the time frames for obtaining a work visa. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an overhaul of the work visa system in a bid to attract skills needed to boost investment, which is part of his target of attracting R2-trillion in new investments over the next five years. Addressing 1,300 delegates attending the fifth SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the government would streamline application requirements to reduce the time frames for obtaining a work visa.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees

3 mins ago
1 min read

Iceland’s Biggest Fishing Firm Accused of Corrupt Deals in Namibia

4 mins ago
1 min read

Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation

5 mins ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business

6 mins ago
1 min read

Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs

2 days ago
1 min read

For the First Time the Government of Kenya has Failed to Pay its Employees

2 days ago
1 min read

Eritrean Doctor Appeals for Conjoined Twins

2 days ago
1 min read

Growing Threat in the Gulf of Guinea

2 days ago
1 min read

The Women on the Frontlines of Somalia’s Stories

2 days ago
1 min read

UN Food Relief Agency Investigates the Theft of Food in Ethiopia

2 days ago
1 min read

German Companies are Training Young Africans to become IT Experts, also for the German Market

2 days ago
1 min read

Bujumbura Gets Some Needed IMF Relief

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Easing Barriers to Do Business in South Africa

39 seconds ago
1 min read

Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees

3 mins ago
1 min read

Iceland’s Biggest Fishing Firm Accused of Corrupt Deals in Namibia

4 mins ago
1 min read

Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation

5 mins ago

Share