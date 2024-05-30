Skip to content

Early Results Suggest South Africa’s Ruling ANC Will Lose Majority

Early election results suggest South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) may lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid. With 13.9% of polling stations reporting, the ANC has secured 42.6% of the vote. The Democratic Alliance has 25.8%, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have 8.5%. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, providing projections to state broadcaster SABC, estimates the ANC will end up with roughly 42% of the vote once counting is complete. This would mean the ANC, although still the largest party, would need to form a coalition government to maintain power. The new parliament must convene within 14 days of final results to elect the president. The ANC has seen a decline from 62.5% of seats in 1994 to 57.5% in 2019 and looks set for more decline, per the early results.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR

