E-Hailing Drivers Return To Work

E-hailing drivers on Thursday said although systemic changes in the sector were yet to happen, they believed their three-day strike had put them in a better position to push for government regulations.
Drivers have submitted their grievances to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and Transport Department.
They want the industry to be regulated, which they say will stop the exploitation of drivers by the app companies.
Meanwhile, Unity in Diversity, the organisation representing drivers, has condemned the criminal elements that emerged during their protests.
