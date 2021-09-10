Dynamic Heritage Month Festival Presented By Cultivate Celebrates A Diversity Of Natural History, Arts And Culture, Music And Wine

This September will come alive with an impactful programme of heritage events, talks and live performances leading up to South Africa’s National Heritage Day on 24 September 2021. Presented by Cultivate at its newly opened marketplace in Salt River, Cape Town, the festival will run from 8-30 September 2021. The programme will highlight natural history, arts and culture, music, and wine through an exciting line-up of prominent historians, musicians, cultural figures and winemakers. Not only is there stellar talent to be experienced, but the celebratory festival is entirely free to the public.

If our Musical Heritage is what moves you, then come and listen to hip hop artist and poet Quinten Goliath aka Jitsvinger, and musician, singer and composer Lungiswa Plaatjies, who will give a live performance of African music played on indigenous instruments. On the visual arts front, expect to hear from the likes of provocative contemporary artist Athi-Patra Ruga and Anelisa Mangcu. The history events will compel your attendance. Historian and author Patric Tariq Mellet will deliver a talk titled ‘Remembering – Early Black Farmers & Winemakers of the Cape 1679 to 1750’.

Oenophiles will love the carefully chosen array of wine tastings and talks by the winemakers who form part of the Cultivate Collective. Among the many highlights are Brunia’s Wade Sander and Spier’s organic winemaker Tania Kleintjies.

Cultivate’s dynamic Heritage Month programme has been curated with diversity of thought and representation in mind and deeply honours the depth and breadth of South African culture and context. The curator of this thought-provoking and thoughtfully created event is Zahira Asmal, director of The City (thecityagency.co.za) and Cultivate. Asmal established the Cultivate Collective in 2020 and has initiated and developed numerous large-scale creative and cultural projects with global reach – always focused on the making of a young democracy.

“Not only are we celebrating our heritage and its people, we are also marking the opening of the Cultivate marketplace, after establishing Cultivate in 2020. We hope to inspire a wine landscape that is made in the image of the people who live and work in South Africa,” Asmal says, “and the events chosen for our Heritage Month festival were created with the same intention in mind.”

Cultivate’s Heritage Month festival is scheduled to run from 8-30 September 2021. There is no booking required and admittance is on a first-come-first-served basis. Walk-ins are welcomed, but as attendance numbers are limited to 40 guests per session due to social distancing protocols, it is best to arrive early to secure a place. Although street parking is available on Yew Street, taxi trips are advised – especially for those who wish to responsibly enjoy the wine tastings.

Need-to-know details:

Venue: Unit C3, Salt Orchard, 45 Yew St, Salt River, Cape Town

Time: All events start at 17h30

Date: 08/09/2021 to 30/09/2021

Entry: Free

Contact: info@cultivatecollective.co.za or +27 (0)87 057 6619

The Programme:

Please note that the programme may be subject to change due to COVID-19. Please follow Cultivate on Social Media and check its Facebook Events for the latest updates. Talks are approximately 30 minutes long, followed by a 15-minute QnA with the audience. Wine tastings are approximately 30 minutes long.

Wednesday, 8 September 2021

At 17h30 – Patric Tariq Mellet delivers a talk titled: “Remembering – Early Black Farmers & Winemakers of the Cape 1679 to 1750”.

At 18h30-19h00 – Wine Tasting with Cultivate member Denzel Swarts of Son of the Soil.

Thursday, 9 September 2021

At 17h30-18h00 – Wine Tasting with Cultivate member Banele Vakele in conversation with his mentor Duncan Savage.

Friday, 10 September 2021

At 17h30 – Quintin Goliath aka Jitsvinger in a live solo performance titled “The Burning Library”.

Saturday, 11 September 2021

At 12h00 – Cultivate member Wade Sander and brother Brett Sander, owners of Cold Mountain Farm, host a tasting of their Brunia Wines.

At 13h00 – Wine Tasting with Cultivate member Natasha Williams of Lelie van Saron.

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

At 17h30 – Angus McIntosh, aka Farmer Angus, speaks on regenerative farming.

At 18h30-19h00 – Wine Tasting with Cultivate member Tania Kleintjies, the organic winemaker at Spier.

Thursday, 16 September 2021

At 17h30 – Lungiswa Plaatjies gives a live performance of African music played on indigenous instruments.

Saturday, 18 September 2021

At 12h00 – Pinotage Blending Experience with Cultivate members Natasha Boks and Merecia Smith.

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

At 17h30 – African Bush Camps founder Beks Ndlovu will give a relaxed talk on natural heritage and exploring southern Africa.

At 18h30-19h00 – Sommelier Sessions with Cultivate friend Joseph Tongai Dhafana of Mosi Wines & Spirits & Cultivate member Lennox Nyengera of Ynguys Tours, who is the sommelier at Chefs Warehouse.

Thursday, 23 September 2021

At 17h30 – Athi-Patra Ruga and Anelisa Mangcu tell the story of the 200-year-old Lovedale Press.

Thursday, 30 September 2021

At 17h30 – HER|Story told by researcher and historian Tracey Randle.

At 18h30-19h00 – Cultivate member and winemaker Praisy Dlamini presents a tasting of HER wines.

Like its programme for Heritage Month, Cultivate itself was envisioned as a way forward for Cultivate members and their accomplishments to become much more widely known and appreciated. This opens up the market for both members and eager consumers and businesses keen to embrace their skills and products. In short, Cultivate unlocks a world of opportunity and ushers new opportunities into the world.

