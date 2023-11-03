Dyantyi Handed First Start In Four Years

Aphiwe Dyantyi will start a rugby match for the first time in four years.

The Springbok wing has been named in the Sharks’ starting 15 for their United Rugby Championship clash against Ospreys.

Dyantyi was banned from the sport for four years in August 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 29-year-old was handed a lifeline by the Durban franchise after the expiry of his suspension.

John Plumtree’s charges have lost their opening two matches of the URC campaign away to Munster and Leinster.