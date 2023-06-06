DWS Encouraged By Improvement In WC Dam Levels

The Water and Sanitation Department said it’s encouraged by the significant improvements in dam storage levels in the Western Cape.

This follows persistent rainfall last week.

The situation may improve even more in the coming days as there’s more rain forecast for parts of the province from Wednesday.

The latest hydrological report shows the Western Cape water supply system is currently sitting at about 70% full (69.52%), a notable increase compared to last week’s 63.44%.

The province’s largest dam, Theewaterskloof, which accounts for almost half of the water supply system is just over 63.80% full.

The department said that a significant increase could be seen in the Berg River catchment, sitting at a whopping 76.97%.

While some dam levels have surpassed last year’s levels, officials have warned residents must not become complacent.

With the Western Cape’s winter rainfall season just beginning, the department said it will take significant rainfall to fill dams.

