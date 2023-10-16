Dutch Royalty Visiting South Africa This Week

Dutch nobility was set to visit South Africa this week at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s invitation.

During their three-day visit, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will visit both Johannesburg and Cape Town, accompanied by their Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanke Bruins Slot.

The Dutch Royal House stated that their majesties’ visit was designed to highlight the outstanding ties and friendship between the Netherlands and South Africa.

The Dutch royal visit will focus on sustainable and inclusive growth, cultural collaboration, human rights, legal equality, and knowledge and scientific exchange.

On Wednesday, the royal couple arrives at Waterkloof Airforce Base after seeing the Blesbokspruit Wetland Reserve and the Apartheid Museum.

They plan to speak with judges, activists, and artists about legal equality and accessible justice, with a particular emphasis on women’s and LGBTQ+ people’s rights.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa will greet the newlyweds at the Union Buildings, where they will meet privately.

Several cooperation agreements in education, culture, and research are anticipated to be signed.

The king and queen will also pay a visit to Freedom Park to remember South Africans who perished during the freedom war and Dutch nationals who resisted apartheid.

The couple will end their journey in Cape Town, where they will meet the mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the premier, Alan Winde.

They will also meet with young people in Langa to discuss gender-based violence prevention.