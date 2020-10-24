Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction

Share with your network!

Nestled in a far corner of the expansive Inanda Dam is the Green Corridors eNanda Adventure Park, which boasts a picturesque picnic site on the dam for day-trippers, with accommodation in either rustic cabins, glamping-style tented camp, or in the Ezweni Lodge self-catering establishment set up on the hill overlooking the park. There are many exciting activities to choose from with trained and experienced local guides, including hiking and MTB trails, canoeing, and birdwatching. There is also a fast-action bike pump-track for the die-hard cyclists.

