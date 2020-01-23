Thu. Jan 23rd, 2020

Durban Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot At School

A Durban teacher is fighting for his life in hospital after he was ambushed in a hail of bullets while on duty.

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department’s Kwazi Mthethwa said the teacher was attacked at around noon on Wednesday at the Buhlebethu Primary School in the Inanda township.

Details are still unclear but Mthethwa said the suspects allegedly entered the school premises pretending to be parents.

“We hope the police will urgently apprehend those perpetrators and we’re aware that this has been handed over to the law enforcement agencies.”

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is expected to visit the school on Thursday morning.

