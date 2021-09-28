Durban & Surrounds Residents Encouraged To Look Out For Snakes As Snakes In The City Starts Filming The Next Season

It’s heating up and the rains are here… which means snakes are waking up from their winter slumber and are hungrily heading out to forage for food. No need to panic though. Snakes in the City stars, Simon Keyes and Siouxsie Gillett are back in Durban and all set to respond to calls to rescue, remove and relocate snakes as they film the next season of National Geographic Wild’s internationally acclaimed reality series.

After ten months back in the UK, where the couple are based, Simon and Siouxsie are ready to get cracking on this season’s filming. “We love being in South Africa, and with our passion for snakes and reptiles, it is always a delight to be out and about helping to rescue and relocate them. Every day presents us with new adventures and challenges as we go about doing what we love and landing up in some unbelievably strange positions and in unlikely places to find our slithery friends. Most of all we love educating people and changing their attitudes about snakes, showing that they play an important role in the environment. We hope we are saving the reptile population one snake at a time,” they say.

“Snakes in the City continues to grow in popularity and we are thrilled that it has such a wide global reach. The diversity of the snake population, harmless, venomous and everything in between, along with the wide variety of locations in Durban, and Simon and Siouxsie’s quirky, passionate and dedicated approach makes for compelling viewing,” says Graeme Duane, Creative Director: Earth Touch, the Umhlanga-based production house that produces the series.

The dynamic team is available to capture and remove snakes from properties in and around the greater Durban area, north to Tongaat, south to Illovo Beach, and inland to Botha’s Hill, subject to availability. The season will be filmed within strict South African government specified Covid-19 guidelines and regulations. There is no charge for a call-out, and the caller, with permission and depending on the conditions of the call-out, may end up on the television series.

If you spot a snake in your home, workplace or neighbourhood, call the Snakes in the City hotline on 063 234 6932.

Share with your network!