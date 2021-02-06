iAfrica

Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction

46 mins ago 1 min read

It’s an inspiring story of how grit, determination, and careful planning can turn big ideas into reality. Six years ago, Durban University of Technology student Thabiso Joyisa started a movement among his classmates to form a group called Level Six. With a goal of addressing the shortcomings of their architecture program, they lobbied the university and tapped influential professionals to advance their plan for a new structure to promote greater idea sharing and community building. In 2020, the project was adopted by the Durban University of Technology into the master plan of the institution. Going into 2021, the team will proceed with the design phase. Joyisa also revealed that the next goal is an exhibition, which is set to take place July  2021 where we will see a wide range of speakers and young creatives come together to celebrate design.
        

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

