Durban Police In Search For Source Of Six Dumped Fetuses

Police are trying to trace the source of six fetuses dumped in Durban over the weekend.

Five were discovered on Saturday, while a sixth was found on Sunday.

The fetuses were found frozen and packed in a red bag among a rubbish pile.

A homeless man made the grisly discovery and alerted the police.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Jay Naicker, says the sixth fetus was also found on the same spot.

“We are not just looking for the women that might have terminated, we are also looking at if this came from a legal or illegal clinic.”

“Legal or not, the fetuses should not have been dumped in a rubbish bin. Therefore, additional charges in terms of the Termination of Pregnancy Act will be added,” he said.

No arrest have been made yet.

