Durban FilmMart Institute Calls For Submissions For the 2021 DFM Content Shop

Following the successful launch of the DFM Content Shop at the 2020 Durban FilmMart the DFMI is pleased to announce that 2021 submissions are now open.

The DFM Content Shop is a curated digital catalogue of film projects that aims to create opportunities, engender inclusivity and champion access to markets for African filmmakers.It is a platform for producers with content ready for the market to connect with potential buyers, sales agents, distributors and festival programmers.

‘Africa has such rich stories the world is waiting to engage with,” explains Magdalene Reddy, acting General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute. “The DFM Content Shop creates an exciting and important new platform where our stories can be accessed, Through its finance meetings, pitching sessions and masterclass programmes, the principal focus of Durban FilmMart has been to facilitate the creation and production of new African films. Now, the addition of DFM Content Shop within the Durban FilmMart structure provides a viable gateway for finished African product to reach the wider world.’

The DFM Content Shop is part of the 12th Durban FilmMart virtual edition which takes place from 16-25 July 2021. The Shop will be presented on the digital market platform INCOPRODUCTION.

The Durban FilmMart Institute will select African and African Co-Production projects that are completed (ready to be presented or in post-production) from 2019-2021 in the following categories:

– Fiction Feature Films (minimum runtime of 55 minutes) ready to screen or in advanced post-production stages;

– Fiction Short Films (up to 55 minutes) ready to screen or in advanced post-production stages;

– Documentary Films (both feature and short length) ready to screen or in advanced post-production stages;

– Series (Web and Television) ready to screen or in advanced post-production stages.

Selected projects will be presented exclusively to international programmers, sales companies, broadcasters, distributors, exhibitors, and talent agents.

Deadline for submissions close on 31 March

For more about the project submission criteria, and how to submit your project, please visit https://filmfreeway.com/DurbanFilmMartZA. The submission link is opened for applications.

For further enquiries contact: market.catalogue@durbanfilmmart.com

