Durban FilmMart Institute – 14th Talents Durban 2021 Call For Entries

The DFMI in cooperation with Berlinale Talents, an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival, is proud to open the call for projects for the 14th edition of Talents Durban. Talents Durban, a project of the DFMI, will run alongside Africa’s premier co-production market and finance forum, the Durban FilmMart.

“Our vision is to stimulate the growth of the African film industry through the development of film projects, and to network African filmmakers within the continent, and the rest of the world,” says Magdalene Reddy, Acting General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute. “We intend to build on the success of the 2020 virtual edition to drive African cinema forward.”

Talents Durban opens entries to African screenwriters and directors with fiction, documentary, animation, and hybrid projects in development. The programme will again welcome projects of all media formats such as film, television series, web series and content for mobile platforms. Talents Press invites emerging film critics and journalists to apply for mentorship and hands-on training.

Talents Durban will select 32 Talents, carefully chosen by a panel of industry experts to participate in mentorship labs, workshops, discussions, market screenings, and specialised programmes for specific disciplines including directing, scriptwriting and reviewing films for digital and traditional media.. Selected Talents will also participate and interact within the formal DFM programme.

Prospective Talents must have a recognised portfolio of previous work and a project in progress (see terms and conditions for criteria). Filmmakers are directed to complete the online application form.

Applications are now open on:

http://www.berlinale-talents.de/bt/durban/ap/info/index

For more information contact:Menzi Mhlongo; talentsdurban@gmail.com & menzi@durbanfilmmart.com

DEADLINE: 19 March 2021

Talents Durban is an initiative of the Durban FilmMart Institute in cooperation with Berlinale Talents. Through the international programme, with a network that extends to Talents events in Berlin, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Guadalajara, Sarajevo, Beirut, and Tokyo, as well as Durban, participants are initiated into a global community of filmmakers and connected through the Berlinale’s wide social network platform: (http://www.berlinale-talents.de).

For further enquiries contact: menzi@durbanfilmmart.com

