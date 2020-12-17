iAfrica

Durban Expects Buzzing Beaches

The eThekwini Municipality expects beaches to be buzzing on Thursday as beachgoers make up for lost time.

Residents and tourists were only able to go as far as the promenade on Wednesday, which was Reconciliation Day.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says they are expecting over 500,000 people to visit the province’s shores over the festive period.

“What is key is how we behave ourselves and respond to the president’s call,” he says.

“We must enjoy ourselves and be responsible while doing that,” he adds.

KwaZulu-Natal beaches will be closed on public holidays over the festive season.

In his announcement on Monday, President Cyrial Ramaphosa said one of the greatest challenges is the huge crowds flocking to beaches.

As a result, areas with the highest rate of infection, their beaches and parks will be closed from 16 December to 3 January.

Those beaches and parks open to the public will only open between 9am and 6pm.

