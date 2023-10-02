Durban Beaches Declared Safe and Open

The eThekwini Municipality has announced that it will now collaborate with independent labs to evaluate the water quality of its beaches.

The city has reopened its beachfront for swimming after months of closure due to sewage overflows.

Monday morning, the city briefed the media on service delivery issues, stating that Durban’s beaches were set for visitors.

With the beginning of the spring break, Durban is anticipating the arrival of vacationers.

Even though some beaches had to be closed shortly after opening, the city says swimming will remain secure.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda stated that the city would also consider using independent labs to conduct additional beach testing.

“To this end, as of 5 October, we will be collaborating with independent laboratories such as Talbot and the Durban University of Technology to conduct water tests on the same spot, date, and time and subsequently release them simultaneously.”