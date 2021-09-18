Dumpster Diving on the Rise Among Ghanaian Kids

The numbers of children in Accra picking through rubbish for scrap metal and plastic to sell to recycling dealers has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. These children are eking out a living picking through rubbish. They are scavenging for plastic and metal. From tin containers to iron bars and zinc. Children are at the frontlines of the scrap business. Plastic is harder to sell than the scrap metal. They sell it to the dealers who roam the streets. Dealers melt down the tin and aluminum. The number of children collecting waste has surged in Accra. It’s become worse during the pandemic. And due to a lack of transparency, dealers are said to cheat the kids.
SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE
More Stories
A Mission to Rehabilitate Nigeria’s Waterways One Beach at a Time
Patience Led Researchers to this New Feat
Burundi Athlete Shatters Records and Perceptions
Zimbabwe’s Greener Pastures Lie Dormant
An Abandoned Mine in Cameroon Poses more Problems for Villagers
New South Sudan Parliament can ‘Infuse Urgency’ into Peace Process
France Says it Has Eliminated the Head of IS in the Sahel
A Million Learners Affected by Kidnappings in Nigeria
Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021
Richard Branson’s Oasis in Morocco Gets Top Prize
Tunisia’s Cork Industry Damaged by Wild Fires
A Hub to Grow East Africa’s Justice Innovators