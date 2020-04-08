Apr 8, 2020

Duduza Clinic Reopened After Covid-19 Scare

Apr 8, 2020 1 min read

The Duduza clinic in Ekhurhuleni has officially been reopened after the clinic was closed last week when one of the staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s believed that the nurse contracted the virus after attending a church service in Bloemfontein.

The Duduza clinic is now fully operational on Wednesday after it was extensively sanitised, and all the 55 staff members were tested for COVID-19.

Forty-five staff members have tested negative, while the health department is still waiting for the results of the remaining 10 others.

Things are running smoothly with mothers and their babies, and other patients being attended to by the nurses, but social distancing is also clearly visible.

A nurse at the door with gloves and a mask is providing sanitisers for all people entering the clinic.

EWN

