Dudu Myeni Loses Court Appeal Over Delinquency Case

The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday dismissed an application by former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni for leave to appeal a December ruling allowing the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to bring a delinquency case against her.

The case to have Myeni declared a delinquent director was beset by delays, mainly on her part.

While dismissing Myeni’s latest application, the judge also ordered her to pay Outa and the SAA Pilots Association’s (Saapa) legal fees within the next 30 days.

In a surprise turn of events, Myeni on Monday filed a last-minute appeal aimed at quashing the application by Outa to declare her a delinquent director.

Her legal team had argued that Outa had no legal standing to drag her to court.

In her ruling, Judge Ronel Tolmay said Outa was funded by taxpayers and had every right to bring her to court.

Meanwhile, Myeni’s s lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi informed the High Court they would head to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

