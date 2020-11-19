iAfrica

Dudu Myeni Appeals Delinquency Case

Former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS.

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni is appealing her delinquency case.

In May, the High Court in Pretoria declared her a delinquent director for life. The court found she was dishonest, reckless and actively involved herself in operational matters.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association brought the application.

They accused her of plunging the SAA into financial chaos while she was its board chairperson.

